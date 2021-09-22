HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte is continuing his 56-county tour throughout Montana Thursday, according to a release from the governor's office.
Gov. Gianforte is starting the day meeting volunteers for the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity’s 2021 Home Builders Blitz, an event to build four houses in 10 days for Helena residents. The even begins at 9:30 a.m. and is located at 4030 St. Mary’s Road.
After that, Gov. Gianforte will tour and meet with miners and operators at the the Montana Resources facility and impoundment area of Berkley Pit. The event begins at 11:45 a.m. and is located at 600 Shields Avenue.
Lastly, the governor will tour meet with fire and emergency medical responders at the Anaconda Fire Department to honor their dedication to serving the community. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and is located at 420 W Commercial Avenue.