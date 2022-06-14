HELENA, Mont. - Severe flooding impacting several Montana counties is prompting Gov. Greg Gianforte to declare a statewide disaster.

“With rapid snowmelt and recent heavy rains, communities in south-central Montana are experiencing severe flooding that is destroying homes, washing away roads and bridges, and leaving Montanans without power and water services,” Gov. Gianforte said in a release from his office. “Today’s disaster declaration will help impacted communities get back on their feet as soon as possible, and I have asked state agencies to bring their resources to bear in support of these communities.”

Severe flooding is impacting Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties, and there are flood warnings in other parts of the state.

Montana Disaster and Emergency Services is providing support to local authorities in Carbon, Park, and Stillwater counties, and is working with Federal Emergency Management Agency on a plan of action, according to the governor's release.

Yellowstone River in Park County is closed to recreational activities for safety reasons.