HELENA, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press briefing Tuesday marking one year in office as Montana's governor.
During the press briefing, Gianforte said his administration's main focus is and has been building back Montana's economy, changing the way Helena does business and protecting Montana's way of life.
Gianforte mentioned his and the state legislature's combined effort that passed the tax cut and tax reform bills, Senate Bills 159 and 399, to get the economy going and create more well-paying jobs. He said the tax bills are meant to benefit working Montanans and small Montana business.
“COVID-19 remains a concern, though we’re not in the same place today as we were a year ago," Gianforte says. "We have tools at our disposal – including vaccines and treatments – to prevent severe health outcomes and treat Montanans who become infected. And because of the tools available to Montanans and our success with putting them to use, I firmly believe the state does not need to have or exercise emergency powers.”
Gianforte said Montana has more resources to combat COVID than it did a year ago, which include expanded vaccines and new treatments.
Although Montana currently has some of the fewest active cases reported compared to other states, Gianforte said cases are expected to rise with the Omicron variant.
The governor stressed vaccines are proven to work and help keep hospitalization rates and severe outcomes down. While he said he encourages Montanans to get vaccinated, he also stressed Montana will not mandate vaccine requirements saying they are left up to the personal choice of each individual.
In effort to help build the economy and increase Montana's competition, Gianforte mentioned his administration's launching of the Come Home Montana campaign incentivizing young working Montanans who moved out-of-state to come back.
In changing the way Helena does business, Gianforte explained it is about prioritizing customer service. He said that is done by state agencies listening to and working with stakeholders.
Gianforte added his administration is committed thoroughly reviewing every state agency's regulations to remove all that are unnecessary and burdensome.
In protecting Montana's way of life, Gianforte touched on cracking down on drug dealers and providing help to Montanans struggling with addiction.
He also mentioned the changes to Montana's voting laws, Senate Bill 169 (requiring voter ID) and House Bill 176 (a deadline for voter registration).
Gianforte also mentioned the passing of two measures restricting abortion.
He closed the press briefing repeating what he said at his swearing into office last year.
"We have an opportunity to help Montana realize our full potential. We must cease this opportunity and act. To do so will require leadership. But no one leader can do this alone. It will require all of us to work together, and we did."
