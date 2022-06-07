Gov. Gianforte recognizes "Shark" of Lewiston Police Department K9 Unit

WINNETT, Mont. – A K9 in Lewistown was recognized Tuesday for its work with the local police department.
“We treasure our Montana communities, and want them to continue to be a safe, healthy place for our kids to grow up,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Thanks to the hard work of Lewistown P.D.’s K9 unit, we’re getting drugs off the streets and holding drug dealers accountable. Keep it up, Shark!”
According to the release, the governor presented Shark and Lewistown PD’s K9 unit a Spirit of Montana award for their work to combat the drug epidemic and improve public safety. The governor also recognized FWP Game Warden Kyle Anderson with an Outstanding Service Award. The award recognizes state employees who have proven a commitment to public service and serving Montanans.
