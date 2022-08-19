Gov. Gianforte, state law enforcement leaders hold press conference discussing fentanyl crisis in Montana

FOUR CORNERS, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte, along with state law enforcement leaders, held a press conference Friday in Four Corners to discuss the fentanyl crisis in Montana.

At the press conference with Gov. Gianforte was Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation Bryan Lockerby, chief administrator of the Montana Highway Patrol Col. Steve Lavin, senator Steve Daines and congressman Matt Rosedale.

Gov. Gianforte said at the press conference AG Knudsen announced earlier this week state law enforcement confiscated almost double the amount of fentanyl in just the first half of this year than in the last three years in total.

A release from the governor's office said fentanyl-related deaths have increased 1100% since 2017.

AG Knudsen said at the press conference he considers fentanyl to be the number one threat to Montana.

The Montana Department of Justice said in the governor's release, "“Mexican cartels are increasingly manufacturing fentanyl for distribution and sale in the United States. Precursors are imported from China and other countries and then pressed into pills, powder, or mixed into other drugs at massive, industrial-scale labs.”

AG Knudsen said fentanyl confiscations have grown by 58 times the amount in 2022 since 2019.

“The data speaks for itself. Massive quantities of fentanyl, large amounts of meth, rising overdoses, and predictions that were due to surpass the number of guns seized on drug cases from last year,” Lockerby said at the press conference.

“In 2019, the entire Montana Highway Patrol had zero fentanyl seizures. Just first half of this year, 26,000 fentanyl dosages have been seized--just 38,000 last year.”

Fentanyl is not state law enforcement's only concern. Col. Lavin said law enforcement in Montana have confiscated 70 pounds of methamphetamine within the first half of 2022, with 69 pounds confiscated in the entirety of the year before.

To combat Montana's fentanyl crisis, Col. Lavin said they are deploying two criminal interdiction teams throughout the state: one working in interstate areas and the other working with local partners. Additionally, MHP is increasing K9 operations.