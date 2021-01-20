HELENA, Mont. –Governor Greg Gianforte urged President Joe Biden Wednesday to reconsider his executive order halting the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.
“A symbolic gesture for your fledgling, hours-old administration, this decision has real and devastating consequences in Montana. With your executive order, gone are the thousands of good-paying American jobs, hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to support our local communities and schools, the opportunity to advance America’s green energy infrastructure and America’s energy security,” Gov. Gianforte wrote.
He continued, “Your campaign slogan, “Build Back Better,” would seem to apply to critical infrastructure projects such as Keystone XL pipeline. With its construction terminated, the oil will still reach markets in the U.S. and around the globe. Without a pipeline, though, it will be transported more slowly by trucks and other means, endangering the environment, delaying delivery and making it more expensive for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic.”
Upon learning that the Biden administration was considering terminating the project, Gov. Gianforte called on then President-elect Biden to keep the job-creating project in place.