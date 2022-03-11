BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Gov. Brad Little is joining efforts to remove grizzly bears from the Endangered Species Act.
Montana has been pushing for the removal of grizzly bears off the Endangered Species Act since 2021.
A release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said Gov. Little submitted a petition to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Thursday saying there's no ecological reason to keep grizzly bears on the list.
“Bureaucratic gridlock is keeping healthy grizzly populations on the threatened species list un-necessarily. When there’s no exit for healthy grizzly populations from the Endangered Species Act, it’s time to demand a reset,” Gov. Little said in the release. “For decades, Idaho, our sister states, tribes, local governments – and especially our rural communities – have invested consid-erable resources in this effort, and they have shouldered much of the burden of rebuilding griz-zly bear populations.”
When they were added in 1975, there were only a few hundred bears across northern states of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington.
Now there are more than two thousand in those states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.