Great Falls Fire and Rescue responding to house fire at 6th Avenue South

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest
Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT
...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center
Missoula MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH.
* WHERE...southern Mission, southern Swan, Rattlesnake, and
southern and central Bitterroot Mountains.
* WHEN...In effect until 6 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...New snow, weak layers in the snowpack, and strong
winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain
is not recommended. Avoid being under run-out zones, avalanches
may be remotely triggered, and run to historic limits.
Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed
information.
Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the
coverage area of any Avalanche Center.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&