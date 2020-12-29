Great Falls, Mont. – Next week, Neighborhood Council announced that #6’s (NC#6) monthly meeting has been canceled, and Neighborhood Council #3’s (NC#3) meeting will be hosted virtually.
Below is a brief summary of the NC#3’s January meeting. Please note, NC#6 council members are still accessible by phone if a neighborhood concern arises. Their contact information can be found here.
Neighborhood Council #3’s (NC#3) virtual monthly meeting will be hosted on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. Agenda items include committee reports, Calumet update, visioning and goal setting, council Facebook page update, election of officers and neighborhood concerns. You can register for the virtual meeting here. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with the login information.
For more information on NC#3 including boundaries and contact information you can visit their website or Facebook page.