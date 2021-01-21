Great Falls police ask for public's help to find missing 36-year-old woman

A 36-year-old woman is believed to be missing and in danger, and police in Great Falls are asking for the public's help to locate her.
Brandy Adams-Hale was last seen around 6:30pm at her home in the 3200 block of 17th Avenue South. It is believed she left on foot and she does not have a phone.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie and gray sweatpants.
If you have any information about Brandy's whereabouts, or if you believe you see Brandy, please call 911 immediately. Her family and our officers are very concerned for her safety.