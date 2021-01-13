Bus lines across Montana prepare for the upcoming school year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools announced Wednesday that some bus routes may be delayed or not running due to high winds and dangerous driving conditions.

They said parents and students on the affected routes are being contacted.

For more information you can visit the Great Falls Public Schools website or watch their Facebook page.

If your student rides one of the school buses, you are asked to contact the school directly.

Tags

Locations

News For You