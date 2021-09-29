GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls is known as the electric city but it might be working on a name change, it could be known as the trail city.
Great Falls has over 60 miles of trails that are all connected and River’s Edge Trail Foundation tells us they are giving me a certain portion of the trail a facelift.
This is part of a $200,000 reconstruction project, all design to get you outside.
The current phase of this project is on River Drive and central, roughly 1000 feet of trail, which is getting the facelift.
This is because some roots were growing under the concrete and asphalt and it was a safety hazard for rollerbladers and skateboarders.
Bruce Pollington the president of the River’s Edge Trail Foundation says that this trail actually drives a lot of tourism. Pollington points out people from as far away as California come to use which is great for local tourism.
But the trail is obviously available to you at home use it as well.
“I have not been out on the trail a single day where I was the only person out there,” Pollington said, “I have been out at 10 below zero and blowing snow and there are bicyclists and hikers, it's just the way this community is.”
We to the streets of Great Falls and asked you if this facelift is something worth getting excited over.
Friends, Cyndie Hopkins and Marrisa Rose said it would definitely be something they could utilize.
“I mean I have kids too so we like to take them outside with our dogs,’ Hopkins said, “[We] let them run around, walk. Definitely, with the new trail, we will definitely utilize it.”
So you might be asking when you can start taking advantage of this, great question construction is going to be complete by the end of October.