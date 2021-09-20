HELENA, Mont. - For ten days in East Helena a group of volunteers from all over the country will be building four houses. A group called the Blitz Builders works in partnership with Habitat for Humanity groups all throughout the United States to build affordable housing for those that need it the most.
The Blitz volunteers began work the morning of Thursday, September 16, and will have four new homes erected by Saturday September 25, which would mark twelve total homes built by the Helena habitat group. Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Jacob Kuntz has even bigger plans for their future.
“In ten years, we want to be building thirty homes every single year. This year we're building about eight, with the Blitz we'll put twelve on the ground. We're trying to build our capacity as an organization. We have so much need in our community for housing, and these are just regular workers who, you know, staff the businesses around town, that can't find a home to live in," said Kuntz.
While it appears as though work began on Thursday, there was a lot done by the future homeowners to get the site ready for the Blitz volunteers. Things such as planning and getting the foundation set. I caught up with a few of those homeowners to learn more about what it was like to be able to take part in building their own house.
"I've learned so many skills, in building that relationship with your neighbors, and being out here, it's such an investment too. You really learn what it takes to go into a house, and home building and the whole thing," said Kaila Matteson.
"It's amazing, it's always been my dream to build a house by the age of thirty. Life choices and things have changed that, but I’m only four years off so, it's actually a dream come true," said Heather Bomar.
Heather and Kaila were walking around all weekend, helping where they could, and shouting things like “that's my bathroom” and “those are my cabinets”. You can really just feel their excitement, and rightfully so.