Have you seen her? Case of missing 15-year-old girl from Blackfeet Law Enforcement
Bridgette Larsen

There is an attempt to locate 15-year-old Princess Underbear from Blackfeet Law Enforcement.

She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where she might be, or have any information, please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406) 338-4000.

