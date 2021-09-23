UPDATE: SEPT. 23 AT 5:50 P.M.
A man who led Havre police on a 15 minute high-speed chase Thursday surrendered.
Around 1:30 p.m., an officer attempted to pull over Franklin James Buck III, 51, for a traffic violation. Police Captain Aaron Whitmer tells us Buck did not stop, but instead lead officers on a high-speed chase.
Police attempted to stop Buck with "stop sticks," however, he evaded them and continued south of Chester.
Buck eventually went into a field where he surrendered to police.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
