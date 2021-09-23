  • Video courtesy of Rick Hentschel

UPDATE: SEPT. 23 AT 5:50 P.M.

A man who led Havre police on a 15 minute high-speed chase Thursday surrendered.

Around 1:30 p.m., an officer attempted to pull over Franklin James Buck III, 51, for a traffic violation. Police Captain Aaron Whitmer tells us Buck did not stop, but instead lead officers on a high-speed chase.

Police attempted to stop Buck with "stop sticks," however, he evaded them and continued south of Chester.

Buck eventually went into a field where he surrendered to police. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

HAVRE, Mont. - There is a high-speed chase westbound on Highway 2 Thursday in Havre.

The Havre City Police Department tells us the chase started around 1:30 p.m.

