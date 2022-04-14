YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - Efforts to open interior roads in Yellowstone National Park have been delayed due to heavy snow in the park.

A release from the park says crews are working to clear nearly a foot of snow and remove large drifts from storms, and that although progress has been made, the normal opening schedule is changing.

The park will attempt to open the following road segments Friday as scheduled:

West Entrance to Old Faithful

Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

More snow is forecasted in the park with the potential for freezing rain over the weekend.

As conditions allow, other road segments will be open and visitors are being warned they should be prepared to alter their park travel plans depending on weather conditions, which could change rapidly.

Crews will continue to work to ensure a safe road opening for the 2022 season.

You can stay up-to-date on road conditions in Yellowstone with the following resources:

Visit go.nps.gov/YellRoads.

Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.

Sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777.