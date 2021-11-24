HELENA, Mont. - The Capital Transit bus system in Helena has been out of service for several weeks now, but as we approach the holiday season our there was some good news on the horizon as to when residents can expect to see those fixed routes back up and running.
Stop me if you've heard this before, Capital Transit's problem resulting in the suspension of buses stems from a staff shortage.
Causing folks to have to use their feet more often, something Jake Garcin knows is not ideal during this time of year.
"I know it can be incredibly difficult for people who are relying on it for their daily transportation, but it's the reality of where we're at. You know, we're hopeful that the worst is behind us, and that we can resume the routes the rest of the winter," said Garcin.
The red-line and blue-line reach all corners of the city of Helena, offering nearly 100 different route destinations every day, and are widely used by more than 2,000 people each month. So, seeing this lose service, due to staff shortage and COVID-19 troubles, was a huge hit to city residents, but Garcin offered some good news to those relying on the bus the most.
"Our plan is for the two bus routes to be available again, actually this next Monday, November 29th. All indications are that we will have the staffing levels to resume the two fixed routes in town," said Garcin.
I also found a concerned citizen, who despite not riding the bus himself, has regular contact with people who need regular care at St. Peter's health, and without a ride, have been put in a sticky situation. However, Jake Cunningham thinks the solution is pretty straightforward.
"We have people that desperately need our help, and this is Montana, we're a community that helps each other and I really do think that this is the time of year that we need to be considerate of everyone on the road. Whether they're directly on the road or on the side of it, let's just be safe out here," said Cunningham.
The bus that connects Helena and East Helena will not be part of Monday’s reinstatement as the city is still looking to get more people hired to fill those positions, which requires a very specific set of requirements to qualify, but as soon as there is word of them getting that line back up and running, we will update you on our website.