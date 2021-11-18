HELENA, Mont.- The holiday season is often spent giving back and sharing food with family, and one Helena business needs your help to provide just that for those who need it most during this time of year.
Helena Food Share is hosting their annual Turkey Challenge, where they accept donations from Helena-area families in hopes to put a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal on the tables of those who need it most.
"So, it got us through Thanksgiving, it got us through Christmas, and beyond,” said Bruce Day.
In the past, they have held food drives where people can bring by turkeys, sides, and more, and from there volunteers would put together meal packs. Due to COVID-19 last year they had to change their format and began accepting monetary donations. They have been making an impact for years now, and so I asked Bruce Day to share his favorite memory from this event in recent memory.
"I do remember this one man stopping and saying, this means so much that I'm able to put a turkey and all of this food on the table for my family. I'm able to stand there and carve this turkey, and we're all sharing it," said Day, Executive Director of Helena Food Share.
Donations of any sum of money are being accepted, and each full meal is being valued at $25, and since they'll be sticking with the virtual format again this year, I asked day how last year’s change went.
"Last year, actually the first year we went virtual with this was the best year we've ever had for the Turkey Challenge. We received enough funds to purchase the turkeys and to purchase all the food that goes with that for well over 2,500-holiday meals," said Day.
Donations can be mailed to their location in Lewis and Clark County or made on their website. One of their major sponsors is going to be doing their part this weekend to bring joy to families during the holidays.
"Cochrane insurance will be matching up to $10,000 in donations that come in tomorrow,” said Day.
if you are looking for help with your holiday meals you can find relief here. You can sign up on their website to pick up your meal during one of three days they are being passed out this weekend: Saturday November 20 through Monday November 22.