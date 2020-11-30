The following tip was sent to “Help Me Taylor”:
There is a story I am submitting anonymously that needs investigation and reporting. Glacier Park Int. Airport TSA workers, I have learned there are 5 or more out with Covid. Can you investigate this and verify? These stories should not be kept silent. Can you pass this on to the correct folks so this can be made public? Thanks Taylor
I did some digging to find out if this is true, and spoke with Lori Dankers, a spokesperson with the Transportation Security Administration.
Dankers confirms there have been TSA workers at GPIA with coronavirus, but says it has been four employees since March, and only one of those in the last month. Dankers also says a deep cleaning of the security checkpoint and anywhere else the employee works takes place upon a positive case, along with contact tracing.
I also reached out to the GPIA Director, who tells me he’s not aware of any COVID cases because TSA workers are not employed directly through them. He also says they haven’t noticed any delays or significant changes from the airport’s end.
Dankers’ full statement regarding TSA COVID policy can be found below. In the meantime, if you have a problem or concern you’d like help finding a solution for, click here.
Lorie Dankers, Spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration:
Thanks for reaching out to TSA. The tip you received is not accurate. A total of four employees who are contracted by TSA to provide security screening services at GPI have tested positive for the coronavirus since March. Only one of those tested positive in November; the other three were well before that.
TSA will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and any updates the CDC provides to ensure that we are providing the best protection for the screening workforce and the traveling public. In fact, TSA Administrator David Pekoske has repeatedly advised the workforce to continue protecting themselves both on and off duty. This is for their own protection as well as their co-workers and the traveling public. And, employees are routinely reminded that if they are feeling ill, they should not come to work to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
If an employee does test positive for the virus, we do contact tracing to make sure that those individuals quarantine to prevent infection of other employees. Also, a deep cleaning of the security checkpoint and anywhere else the employee worked takes place.