The heat is on! A heat advisory for all areas west of the divide from 2 pm to 7 pm on Thursday. This includes Missoula, Butte and Kalispell. Record or near record highs in the 90s. Temperatures early evening were in the 80s and 90s statewide.
High pressure is building into Montana, bringing a short-term heat wave. A cold front will enter the state late Thursday. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible from west central to north central Montana on Thursday and from southwest to central and northeast Montana on Friday.
A fire weather watch Friday afternoon and evening for lightning strikes but little rainfall across northeast Montana, including Glasgow, Glendive and Jordan. Temperatures will be hot and the air dry with gusty winds.
A flood watch ongoing for the Clark Fork River in Missoula. The river will rise to 8.5 feet Friday, which is a foot above flood stage.
Dry and much more normal temperatures this next week. Lows in the 50s and low 60s late week, falling to the 40s and 50s next week.
Highs in the upper 80s and 90s Thursday, the 80s west and 90s east on Friday, the 70s and 80s this weekend.
Highs falling to the 60s across northwest Montana next week while stay in the 70s to lower 80s elsewhere.
