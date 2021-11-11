Slick travel conditions will likely form across western Montana late tonight and early Friday.
A winter weather advisory from midnight to 10 a.m. Friday for most areas west of the divide, except the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys and the Butte area.
It does include the Mission and Flathead Valleys.
Up to an inch of snow with a glazing of ice are possible.
Winds were strong across eastern Montana, with many locations having gusts up to 52 mph.
Winds are still gusty but will be diminishing.
Temperatures are in the 30s to lower 40s and will only slowly fall this evening.
A surge of moisture brought snow to western and southwest Montana with light accumulations from Missoula to Bozeman.
A break, and then another surge late tonight and Friday.
Snow, freezing rain and then rain will fall across western Montana tonight, with showers spreading to central Montana around Great Falls tomorrow and a mix developing in advance of a warm front across northeast Montana around Glasgow.
Warmer air will raise snow levels above pass level by late Friday, with all of western and central Montana seeing rain, with the heaviest across northwest Montana.
Rainfall or the liquid equivalent will range from one to three inches in far northwest Montana.
A break Saturday.
Then another surge of moisture Sunday will bring more widespread rain to western Montana west of the divide with just a chance of showers central and east.
Warmer this weekend with record breaking warmth Monday.
A strong cold front will then cool temperatures mid-week with a chance of snow during the transition.
Lows in the 10s northeast to the 20s to lower 30s central and west on Friday morning.
Lows will warm to the 20s and 30s this weekend, 30s and 40s early next week before falling back to the 10s and 20s mid-week.
Highs in the 30s far northeast Friday in advance of a warm front.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s across central and western Montana.
Highs in the 40s and 50s statewide this weekend, rising to record or near-record 50s and 60s Monday.
Highs will then get back to normal in the 30s and lower 40s mid-week.