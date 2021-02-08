KALISPELL - The Flathead Avalanche Center is extending the high avalanche warning in the backcountry areas of the northwest Montana region to Tuesday morning.
The areas in effect include the Swan, Whitefish, Flathead ranges and the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park.
The FAC wrote in a release from the United States Department of Agriculture snow drifts are piling on top of fragile and reactive layers in these areas, making it easier to cause large and deadly avalanches.
As a precaution, people should not travel in avalanche terrain.
The warning expires Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.