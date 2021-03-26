SALT LAKE CITY - High school juniors and seniors in Montana, Idaho and Utah are encouraged to apply for the virtual FBI Teen Symposium held April 22 through 23.
The event offers high school juniors and seniors aged 16 to 18 years old the opportunity to get a glimpse at the FBI from behind-the-scenes via presentations and demonstrations. A release from the Salt Lake City Field Office said the experience gives students a better comprehension of the FBI's function and how they serve the nation.
Students will learn about how evidence and dangerous materials are gathered at crimes scenes, about cyber, terrorism, and civil rights and hear from FBI agents and other personnel about the agency's goals.
Classes take place 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 22 and 23.
Applicants will be chosen based on their essay and application quality; however, the program is competitive and not everyone will be chosen to participate. Anyone with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply.
Applications are due April 9 to the Salt Lake City FBI office. The program will not accept unfinished or late applications.