UPDATE: NOV. 16 T 1:22 P.M.
The Carbon County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers in high-profile vehicles to be careful between Laurel and Rockvale due to strong winds.
CCSO said in a Facebook post they are suggesting drivers detour through Clarks River Road, the old highway, rather than Highway 310/212.
MONTANA - High winds are impacting travel throughout Montana Tuesday.
The National Weather Service is reporting a high wind warning in areas of central, south central and southeast Montana with wind speeds between 30 to 40 miles-per-hour gusts up to 65 miles-per-hour until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A wind advisory is in place in the Beartooth Foothils and Livingston area until noon Tuesday with wind speeds between 25 to 40 miles-per-hour and gusts up to 50 to 60 miles-per-hour.
Travel may be challenging, particularly for high-profile vehicles, along Interstate-90 near Livingston and roads along Beartooth Foothils due to powerful crosswinds.
Downed power lines are also causing fire concerns due to the wind and low humidity. Avoid causing sparks.
Downed power lines are causing blockage near Neihart on US-89, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. MDT advises to proceed with caution.