Update, June 10, 2020:

WOODS BAY, Mont. - According to MHP, Highway 35 has reopened and investigators have cleared the scene.

Update, June 9, 2020:

WOODS BAY, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol has released the name of a trooper involved in a deadly shooting with a homicide suspect Tuesday afternoon.

According to MHP, Trooper Jerry Ren had been involved in a pursuit of a homicide suspect in Kalispell. The suspect was eventually found by a Flathead County Sheriff's Deputy along with Ren.

The suspect began shooting at Ren and the deputy. Both returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect. Ren and the deputy were not injured.

The Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

Previous Coverage:

WOODS BAY - One man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Flathead County on Tuesday and a homicide investigation is underway.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said that, in the afternoon, dispatchers received a call about a possible homicide west of Kalispell.

In responding to the scene, they found that a woman was dead and that the male suspect had fled the scene.

Law enforcement were able to identify and locate the suspect's vehicle, when a pursuit began that led authorities along Highway 35 to Wood's Bay on the eastside of Flathead Lake.

Sheriff Heino said that stop spikes were deployed, pitting the suspect's vehicle.

He added that the suspect got out of his vehicle and began shooting at law enforcement officers.

Officers fired back, killing the suspect, according to the sheriff.

At this time, Highway 35 between mile marker 25 and 27, south of Woods Bay, is closed as the Department of Criminal Investigations is en route to investigate the crime scene. Residents are being allowed access to their homes.

The highway will be closed to allow state officials time to investigate the scene where a shooting occurred.

Sheriff Heino told Montana Right Now that no law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting and he expects the road to be closed for several hours.

Stay tuned for more information as this is a developing story.