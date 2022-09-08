MONTANA - Two hikers were rescued near the Montana-Idaho border early Wednesday morning after getting lost.

Two Bear Air Rescue said in a Facebook post the two hikers were a part of a group of four, but they got lost after taking the wrong turn. 

The two hikers were not ready to spend the night outdoors and only had a lighter for survival equipment.

They managed to forage huckleberries and cook frog legs on a stick.

Two Bear Air Rescue said they own a satellite communication device, but they did not take it with them.

Rescuers were able to find the two hikers through an infrared camera at the Montana/Idaho border, miles from where they planned on being.

"A lighter is a great idea when used responsibly. Satellite communication devices are always recommended," Two Bear Air Rescue wrote in the Facebook post. "Whether it’s weather, bear or terrain - Montana is wild! Bring your layers, bear spray and a reliable form of communication."

