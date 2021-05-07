UPDATE: MAY 7 AT 7:11 A.M.
BUTTE - The historic M&M Bar and Cafe in Butte is a complete loss due to the fire Friday.
Owner of the next door business OMG Mongolian Grill said no fire alarms went off after the M&M caught on fire Friday morning--someone called to report at 3:08 a.m.
The owner of the OMG Mongolian Grill said all business on the block are affected--their business suffers a little bit of damage and other nearby business Party Palace has a water leak 3-inches deep.
Our reporter on scene said crews are working to clear debris as the entire roof collapsed but the fire is out; however, there is a lot of smoke.
Main Street is closed to traffic from Park Street to Granite Street in Uptown Butte.
The M&M Bar and Cafe has been a part of the community since 1890 serving people passing through the Mining City.
We are working to get more information.
The historic M&M is on fire in Butte, Montana. The bar is across the street from Northwestern Energy's headquarters on Main Avenue. Allow crews in the area space to work.
Wake Up Montana has a crew on the way. We'll bring you information as it becomes available.