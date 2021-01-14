CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.- SpaceX's Dragon capsule has returned to Earth. The cargo craft and two astronauts had been exploring the universe since May. The mission marks the first crewed flight in a U.S. spacecraft from U.S. soil since the end of the shuttle era.

The company says Dragon and crew made a safe splash landing off Cape Canaveral Wednesday night.

The capsule was carrying an unusual car load including 12 bottles of wine and 320 grapevines.

European startup 'Space Cargo Unlimited' launched the team into space as part of an experiment wine lovers may find interesting. They were testing how microgravity and higher radiation exposure affects the vines and wine supply.

Exact results have not been shared yet, but researchers believe this study could be key when shaping the future of agriculture amid climate change on Earth.