KOOTENAI COUNTY- The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says that a protestor involved in the North Idaho Freedom Fighters "Stop the Steal" rally was struck by a vehicle.
In a post on their Facebook page, KCSO says that Coeur d'Alene City Police responded to reports of a hit and run at Highway 95 and Appleway Ave. The person who was struck by the vehicle did not require medical attention.
Other drivers in the area reported that protestors were causing a traffic hazard by remaining in the crosswalk after the light had changed.
The vehicle was later found and all involved parties have spoken to police.