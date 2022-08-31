THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - A Sanders County District Court judge sentenced a man to 80 years in Montana State Prison Tuesday with no time suspended for alleged deliberate homicide that happened in October 2020.

A jury convicted Aaron Eugene McLaughlin, of Hot Springs, in June.

A release from the Montana Department of Justice alleges McLaughlin killed his roommate, Raymond R. Wachlin, by blunt force trauma resulting in a major brain hemorrhage.

After the assault, the DOJ said in the release McLaughlin called 9-1-1 and said he assaulted Welchin after Welchin broke down his door.

The DOJ's release alleges McLaughlin was laughing while describing the incident to the officer who was brining him to the Sander County Detention Center.

“Another dangerous criminal is behind bars thanks to our hard-working Department of Justice prosecutors and investigators and law enforcement partners. We must continue to send the message to criminals that Montana will not tolerate illegal behavior,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in the release.