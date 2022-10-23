RED LODGE, Mont. - Residents of a home south of Red Lodge were able to get out safely after a hot tub started a fire that spread to the house Saturday morning.

Around 4:45 am, Red Lodge Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire south of Red Lodge.

Crews found an active structure fire and firefighters quickly attacked, extinguishing the flames, limiting the damage to only a portion of the home.

According to Red Lodge Fire Rescue, the fire appeared to have started in a hot tub outside the residence and moved inside the home.

The residents inside at the time were able to make it out safely.

“We want to thank everyone that helped out with this incident, especially members from Roberts Fire, the Carbon County Sheriff's office, Red Lodge Police Department , Town Pump and Cattail for providing coffee and breakfast and Red Lodge Fire Rescue members,” Red Lodge Fire Rescue wrote.