House, fence catch on fire in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A house and a fence caught on fire in the 600 block of North 24th Street in Billings early Thursday morning around 3 a.m.

Chief battalion with the Billings Fire Department Kevin Bentz told Montana Right Now fire crews arrived to the scene, saw a fence on fire, but the exterior of the house was barely heavily on fire.

After putting out the fence fire, another crew went inside the house to see if the fire spread.

Bentz said no one was in the house, and it was going through renovations--crews had to break down the door to get in to make sure no one was inside.

The fire spread inside, but it did not spread to the living area of the house, Bentz said. The fire did make it to the attic, but crews were able to quickly extinguish it.

According to Bentz, the homeowner arrived to the scene and said people had been camping outside on the property without permission.

When crews looked around the property, according to Bentz, they found a barbecue with hot coals in it and someone's personal items.

The fire is under investigation at this time, but Bentz said he suspects this fire could be human-caused.