The Frenchtown Rural Fire Department, along with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire at the corner of Mullan Road and Demer Street.
When they arrived, the front bedroom was on fire. Crews quickly responded and knocked down the flames. While the front room was damaged, the rest of the home was limited to smoke damage.
While they were calling 911, the family was able to evacuate their pets. Due to the weather, a 30-year-old parrot named Hollywood was removed and taken to Station 1.
"Our on duty fire crews are comforting Hollywood and providing shelter while the family makes plans for recovery," the Frenchtown Fire Department said on Facebook.
One family member was treated for minor injuries. The fire remains under investigation.