West Entrance to YNP webcam
Photo courtesy of National Park Service

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - Cars started lining up at the West Entrance of Yellowstone National Park in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Last week's major flooding event washed away bridges, roads and more in YNP, causing the park to temporarily close all five of its entrances to inbound traffic.

YNP began reopening the entrances in the southern loop of the park Wednesday, which includes:

  • East (Cody)
  • West (West Yellowstone)
  • South (Grand Teton/Jackson) 

Areas of the southern loop include:

  • Madison
  • Old Faithful
  • Grant Village
  • Lake Village
  • Canyon Village
  • Norris

The northern loop remains closed at this time due to flood damage.

Current Contests

Rise & Shine!
Bozeman

Rise & Shine!

    Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership
    Great Falls

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership

      Enter to win a FREE 6-month membership to Peak at West Bank Landing, or Peak Health and Wellness in Great Falls.

      Tags

      News For You