WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - Cars started lining up at the West Entrance of Yellowstone National Park in the early morning hours Wednesday.
Last week's major flooding event washed away bridges, roads and more in YNP, causing the park to temporarily close all five of its entrances to inbound traffic.
YNP began reopening the entrances in the southern loop of the park Wednesday, which includes:
- East (Cody)
- West (West Yellowstone)
- South (Grand Teton/Jackson)
Areas of the southern loop include:
- Madison
- Old Faithful
- Grant Village
- Lake Village
- Canyon Village
- Norris
The northern loop remains closed at this time due to flood damage.
