WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - Cars started lining up at the West Entrance of Yellowstone National Park in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Last week's major flooding event washed away bridges, roads and more in YNP, causing the park to temporarily close all five of its entrances to inbound traffic.

YNP began reopening the entrances in the southern loop of the park Wednesday, which includes:

East (Cody)

West (West Yellowstone)

South (Grand Teton/Jackson)

Areas of the southern loop include:

Madison

Old Faithful

Grant Village

Lake Village

Canyon Village

Norris

The northern loop remains closed at this time due to flood damage.