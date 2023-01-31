Detours are in place on I-90 near Drummond after a multi-vehicle crash. Montana Highway Patrol is reporting eastbound traffic is detoured at MM138 and westbound traffic is being detoured at Drummond.
I-90 will remain closed to traffic as multiple ambulances and first responders are traveling to the scene.
As of 4:45pm Tuesday road conditions are reported as a mix of scattered snow and ice. Emergency crews are on scene but there is no expected time for the highway to reopen.
