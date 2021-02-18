DEER LODGE, Mont. - I-90 has reopened after an incident early Thursday morning west of Garrison.
Law enforcement from multiple counties responded.
Traffic was at a standstill between mile-markers 162 and 175.
The investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE: This incident has been resolved and traffic is moving. Thank you for your patience as we continue to...Posted by Powell County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 18, 2021
This story is developing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.