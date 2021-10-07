Illinois woman sentenced in grizzly bear case at Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - A 25-year-old Illinois woman pleaded guilty to a case involving a grizzly bear that happened in May 2021 at Yellowstone National Park.
Samantha R. Dehring pleaded guilty to "willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards" Wednesday, according to a release from the National Park Service.
The other count of "feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife" was dropped.
According to the violation notices, Dehring was at Roaring Mountain in Yellowstone National Park on May 10, when visitors noticed a sow grizzly and her three cubs.
While other visitors slowly backed off and got into their vehicles, Dehring remained. She continued to take pictures as the sow bluff charged her.
Witnesses took pictures and video of the incident which was shared with news outlets and eventually led to her identification.
She appeared in court in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming Wednesday, Oct. 6 for her change in plea and sentence hearing.
She was sentenced four days in custody, one year of unsupervised probation, fined $1,000, has to pay $1,000 in community service to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, a $30 court processing fee and a $10 assessment. She is banned from YNP for a year.
“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are, indeed, wild. The park is not a zoo where animals can be viewed within the safety of a fenced enclosure. They roam freely in their natural habitat and when threatened will react accordingly,” Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray said in the release. “Approaching a sow grizzly with cubs is absolutely foolish. Here, pure luck is why Dehring is a criminal defendant and not a mauled tourist.”
YNP requires visitors keep at least a 25-year distance from big animals including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and keep at least a 100-yard distance from bears and wolves.
YNP's park regulations require visitors to give animals space when they are near a trail boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area.