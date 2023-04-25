HARLOWTON, MT- Big improvements are coming to the Big Snowy Mountains this summer, and some closers are expected to allow for the improvements to happen.
From July through early November, the Ice Cave Trail, Crystal Lake Cabin, Crystal Lake Campground, and Crystal Group site will close in order for the deferred maintenance to happen.
The work is anticipated to start on July 10th and hopefully end around November 1st.
During the time of the work being done, new pit toilets and a septic tank will be installed, the road in the campground will be resurfaced with improved parking pads, and other campground facilities will be updated including a new water system along with campfire rings and picnic tables.
“We received over $800,000 through the Great American Outdoors Act to improve this beloved area,” said Judith-Musselshell District Ranger Jason Oltrogge.
“We thank visitors for their patience during the closure this summer and encourage folks to still enjoy the Grandview day use site, Crystal Lake boat ramp and Crystal Cascades trail that will remain open during the construction.”
To date, the Great American Outdoors Act has invested money in an effort to address deferred maintenance on these critical facilities, and improve critical infrastructure essential for use and enjoyment of national forests and grasslands.
To learn more about how the Great American Outdoors Act is investing in public lands you can visit their website.
