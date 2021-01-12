Tuesday afternoon Congressman Matt Rosendale gave his first on-air interview with Montana media since last week’s attack on the Capitol. It was a broad conversation that only lasted about ten minutes. In that time, Rosendale acknowledged he’s used to the peace and quiet of Helena, but it appears he’s getting comfortable in DC despite the riots.
“By the end of the evening on Wednesday after we finished our votes up, everything was settled down, quiet, I walked home, 3:00am in the morning by myself, and you wouldn’t have known that anything had taken place whatsoever. You really wouldn’t have.”
Since the Capitol riots, Rosendale has tweeted his support for the police officers who protected lawmakers, but tells me serious security flaws, which have led to the resignation of the police chief, will need to be assessed.
“Some people who were committing criminal acts, which I have condemned time and time again, because of any political violence whatsoever, when you have that group of people come in, there was a breakdown in security that jeopardized truly all the members of the Senate and the House. So I think what you’re going to see is an analysis over the next weeks or months that will be quiet detailed.”
Since the riots, some have argued President Trump is responsible for inciting the violence, and in part any lawmakers who supported his claims of voter fraud should also be held accountable. Rosendale sees it differently.
“This was never about a specific candidate or campaign. What this was always about is trying to ensure the integrity of the election going forward… and I think now’s the time to take a deep breath and say you know something, January 20th Joe Biden is going to be inaugurated as 46th President of the United States, and we’ve got work to do.”