ROUNDUP, Mont. - The Musselshell County sheriff is searching for a utility chain Wednesday belonging to the county's road department that was reportedly stolen.

The Musselshell County Road Department (MCRD) was fixing potholes on #4 Road when someone stole a 20-foot utility chain from a low-bed trailer used to transport important equipment, the Musselshell County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said via Facebook.

"This is just another example of how your tax [dollars] are taken from you- the residents of Musselshell County," MCSO said. "This goes along with defaced/stolen signs, posts, etc. paid for with your tax dollars."

Anyone with information regarding the chain is asked to contact MCRD at 406-323-2814 or MCSO at 406-323-1402.