Police lights - Vault

GRANITE COUNTY, Mont. - A male inmate of the Granite County detention center died Thursday night.

A release from the Granite County Sheriff's Office said staff found the man in his cell and tried to resuscitate him.

GCSO said a preliminary investigation reveals the man died of apparent suicide.

Montana Department of Criminal investigation and Anaconda Deer Lodge County Coroner, Jessi Billquist, are investigating the incident.

A coroner will review the death at a later time.

GCSO said no additional information on this incident is going to be released.

Tags

News For You