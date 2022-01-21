GRANITE COUNTY, Mont. - A male inmate of the Granite County detention center died Thursday night.
A release from the Granite County Sheriff's Office said staff found the man in his cell and tried to resuscitate him.
GCSO said a preliminary investigation reveals the man died of apparent suicide.
Montana Department of Criminal investigation and Anaconda Deer Lodge County Coroner, Jessi Billquist, are investigating the incident.
A coroner will review the death at a later time.
GCSO said no additional information on this incident is going to be released.
