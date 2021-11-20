HELENA, Mont. - Today is International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. A day designed to provide extra support for those who have lost someone to suicide, and one Montana organization is making a difference.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held a free virtual zoom meeting for people who are struggling with loss, ahead of the holidays.
In partnership with Lewis and Clark County Public Health, their goal was to offer an opportunity for all who have been affected by suicide, and while looking for a particular theme, the keynote speaker of today's meeting tells me they didn’t have to look very far.
”Knowing the people are still dealing with COVID, we went with a theme that kind of piggy backed on that sense of being alone and your ability to handle your grief and deal with your grief and make sure that we are having that conversation still even though we are alone,” said Tracy Rassley.
She also told me she lost her son in 2015, and this instantly became a big part of her family, as they became one of those loss survivors.
This is a reminder we likely all know someone who is struggling or has lost someone. This is the time of the year to be checking on them more than ever, as the holidays can present a unique challenge for all who have lost a loved one.