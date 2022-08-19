UPDATE: AUG 19 AT 9:20 A.M.

Yellowstone National Park law enforcement is conducting the ongoing investigation surrounding the discovery of part of a foot floating in Abyss Pool at the park.

Evidence surrounding part of a foot discovered in Abyss Pool at Yellowstone National Park so far suggests the incident may have happened to one person the morning of July 31, according to park officials.

Yellowstone National Park' Public Affairs Office wrote in a release investigators do not think there was any foul play.

The investigation determining the circumstances of the death is still continuing.

YNP reminds visitors to remain on the boardwalks and trails, and to practice utmost caution in thermal areas of the park. Hydrothermal ground is very thin and breakable with scalding water underneath the surface.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A Yellowstone National Park employee discovered part of a foot inside a shoe floating in Abyss Pool located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin Tuesday, park officials said. The following is a statement sent to Montana Right Now from Yellowstone National Park's Public Affairs Officer Morgan Warthin: "On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, an employee found part of a foot in a shoe floating in Abyss Pool, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park. An investigation is underway.

Since the discovery, rangers have reopened to visitors the temporarily closed West Thumb Geyser Basin and parking lot.

Abyss Pool has a depth of more than 50 feet and is one of the deepest hot springs in the park. Its temperature is approximately 140 degrees F (60 degrees C).

The park does not have any other details to share about this incident currently. We will provide additional information to the public in the next few days."

