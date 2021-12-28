GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An off-duty Great Falls Police (GFPD) officer is being put on administrative leave after shooting a male who unlawfully entered his home Monday morning, according to GFPD.
The officer claims to not have known the male. He ultimately shot the alleged intruder, sending him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is heading the investigation which will be forwarded to the Cascade County Attorney's Office for review upon completion.