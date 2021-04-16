UPDATE: APRIL 16 AT 8:36 A.M.
BILLINGS, Mont- Law enforcement agencies in Billings and Gallatin County are investigating a possible connection to the death of a woman in Billings and the two suspects found dead after a chase ending West Yellowstone.
Billings Police Department (BPD) said via press release at about 1:16 p.m. officers were dispatched to conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
When officers arrived, they located a 64-year-old woman from Billings dead in her home.
The woman showed signs of trauma and the BPD Investigations Division was called out to investigate. During the course of the investigation, detectives came up with two persons of interest for questioning.
Shortly after 4 p.m., BPD placed an attempt to locate for a vehicle and the two persons of interest, which was broadcast to all law enforcement in Montana.
Late last night, the vehicle and two persons of interest were found dead in the Duck Creek area outside of West Yellowstone after a series of events currently under investigation by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspicious death investigation remains on-going to include a scheduled autopsy to determine cause of death. Detectives with BPD will continue to work closely and coordinate with Gallatin County regarding the connection of the two incidents.
The names of the decedents will be released per standard procedure by the coroner and the investigation remains active and on-going.