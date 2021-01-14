LINCOLN COUNTY, Mont. - On Jan. 14 at approximately 8:30 a.m. deputies and detectives from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance with multiple weapons involved.
On scene, the man allegedly involved in the disturbance was shot by law enforcement. He was then transported by Libby Volunteer Ambulance to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, then transported by Alert Helicopter to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating the disturbance. An investigative team from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Kalispell Police Department is investigating the officer involved shooting.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed.
Investigations are ongoing at this time. Check back for updates.