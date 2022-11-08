HELENA, Mont. - Montanans headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act and the Electronic Data Protection Act.
But what about the issues that didn't make the ballot?
Several ballot issues didn’t make the 2022 General Election ballot, including one that proposed dividing Montana into two states.
Ballot Issue #6 would have had Montanans vote on separating Montana into two states: North Montana and South Montana.
If approved, transition committees in different policy areas would have been established to develop master plans to split the Treasure State.
The issue was submitted by Jordan F. Ophus, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen determined that the ballot issue is legally insufficient.
You can read more rejected ballot issues on the Secretary of State website here.
