Press release from the Montana Department of Justice

MISSOULA – U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen swore in Jesse Laslovich today as the United States Attorney for the District of Montana. President Biden nominated Laslovich on Jan. 31, and the U.S. Senate confirmed him on May 17.

U.S. Attorney Laslovich leads all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation in the District of Montana. The district has offices in Helena, Great Falls, Missoula, Butte and Billings.

“I am honored to serve as United States Attorney for the District of Montana,” U.S. Attorney Laslovich said. “As the chief federal law enforcement officer, I look forward to working with communities across Montana and with our federal, state, local and tribal partners to improve public safety, seek justice and uphold civil rights for everyone. I am excited to join the U.S. Attorney’s Office and to work with the outstanding attorneys and support staff who have devoted their careers to public service.”

Prior to becoming the U.S. Attorney, Laslovich served as regional vice president for the SCL Health Montana-Wyoming region since 2017. From 2009 to 2016, Laslovich was chief legal counsel in the office of the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, where he prosecuted securities fraud cases. During 2011 and 2012, Laslovich also served as a special assistant U.S. attorney on securities cases in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana. From 2007 to 2008, Laslovich was the lead consumer protection attorney in the Montana Attorney General’s Office, in the Montana Department of Justice. Laslovich began his legal career at Datsopoulos, MacDonald & Lind, P.C. in Missoula and also taught as an adjunct professor at the University of Montana School of Law for two semesters.

As one of the youngest Montanans ever elected to the Montana Legislature, Laslovich first served in the House of Representatives from 2001 through 2004 and then in the Senate from 2005 to 2010, representing Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Granite, and Powell counties.

Laslovich received his J.D. from the University of Montana School of Law in 2006 and his B.A., with high honors, from the University of Montana in 2003.

During his career, Laslovich has volunteered his time to non-profit organizations, including Aware, which serves people who have developmental and mental disabilities, and ExplorationWorks, which promotes the sciences to children, and he volunteers as a youth baseball and basketball coach. Laslovich also served on the professionalism committee for the State Bar of Montana.

U.S. Attorney Laslovich thanked former U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson, who has served as the interim U.S. Attorney since December 2020, for his leadership and dedicated service. Johnson joined the office in 1995 as a career prosecutor and previously served as First Assistant U.S. Attorney under U.S. Attorney Kurt G. Alme, who left the office in December 2020 with the change in administration.