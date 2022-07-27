HELENA, Mont. - A judge has ruled that a house bill restricting ballot access for voters who turn 18 in the month before Election Day violates the Montana Constitution.

House Bill 506 was challenged last year with plaintiffs claiming the Montana Legislature had discriminated against the youngest members of the electorate.

Youth plaintiff groups included Montana Youth Action, Forward Montana Foundation, and Montana Public Interest Research Group.

“These bills weave a web of administrative challenges that deter and sometimes prevent young people from voting, denying the newest members of the electorate the systems they rely on for streamlined ballot access and election navigation,” a release from Upper Seven Law said.

The Court had this to say: “The version of HB 506 that the Legislature ultimately passed arbitrarily subjects a subgroup of the electorate to different requirements and irrationally forecloses an avenue of voting available to all others in the electorate.”