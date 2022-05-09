The following is a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office:

TROY, Mont. - On May 8, 2022, at approximately 12:19 pm, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received an SOS message from a GPS device in the Yaak River area, West of Troy, Montana.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office began responding to the area.

Updated information was received from the GPS device that the 38-year-old male who had sent the message and was healthy and on a kayaking trip with 3 other males. A short time later, one of the males was able to make it to a phone and called 911 to report that 50-year-old Steven Koning, from Oregon, was kayaking with the group on the Yaak River approximately 3-4 miles north of the Kootenai River. The group was going through a rough stretch of river when Koning fell out of his kayak. Fellow kayakers attempted to help him get to safety, but he slipped underwater, and they lost sight of him.

David Thompson Search and Rescue, Troy Volunteer Ambulance, and Two Bear Air Rescue responded to assist in the search. Members of David Thompson Search and Rescue located Koning’s body at approximately 3:33 pm in the Kootenai River near the Idaho-Montana state line.

Notifications were made by the Lincoln County Coroner.